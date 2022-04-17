ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €15.30

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of ING opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

