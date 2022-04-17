Insider Buying: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Buys $513,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,885,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BDTX opened at $3.41 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

