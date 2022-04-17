Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,760,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,584.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

HMTV opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.