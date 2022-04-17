Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Sells 5,925 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $54.63 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 65,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

