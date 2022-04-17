Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $998,747.75 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $537,587.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.
- On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.
- On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $51.54 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
