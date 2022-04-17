Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $998,747.75 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $537,587.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $51.54 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

