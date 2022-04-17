Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $645,060.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.