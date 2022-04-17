Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,053. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

