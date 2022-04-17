Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,711,000.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,392. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

