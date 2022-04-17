Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,711,000.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,392. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

