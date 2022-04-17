Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

