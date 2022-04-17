Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in March

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

PTF traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.48. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.43 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

