Investment Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

