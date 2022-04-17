iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 627,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

