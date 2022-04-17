iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,861,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,060. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

