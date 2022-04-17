iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,958,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,369,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.51. 66,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.