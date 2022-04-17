iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. 3,658,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,366. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

