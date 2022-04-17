Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to announce $34.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 152,775 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 221,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,393. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

