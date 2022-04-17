Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

