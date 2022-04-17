Jigstack Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,582.00 (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $70,582.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

