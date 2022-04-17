JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($320.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €244.19 ($265.42).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €177.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12 month high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

