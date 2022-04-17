Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 8,922 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,461. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.