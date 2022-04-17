Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114,558 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $149.33. 328,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,076. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

