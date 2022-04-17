Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 26 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

TSLA stock traded down $37.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $985.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,444,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $926.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $975.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.