Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 938 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,523.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $51.03. 5,227,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,608. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

