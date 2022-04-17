Katalyo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $231,729.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $801,130.28 and $231,729.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.69 or 0.07633014 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.33 or 1.00286418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00050143 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

