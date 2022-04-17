Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.09 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. Kava has a total market cap of $740.95 million and approximately $68.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $4.22 or 0.00010485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00192848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00392477 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 175,487,547 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

