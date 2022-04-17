KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.