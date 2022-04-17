Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.