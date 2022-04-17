Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $45.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. 795,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,896. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

