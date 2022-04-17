Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $253,484.00

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $64.09 million and approximately $253,484.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00357328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00087176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00096018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004405 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006942 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,185,613 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

