Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.60.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 65.39%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

