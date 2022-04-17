Kusama 24-Hour Volume Tops $76.38 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $166.48 or 0.00418112 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $76.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07489848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.04 or 0.99769486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049764 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

