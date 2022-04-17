Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

