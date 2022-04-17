LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.