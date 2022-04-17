Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93,434 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 816,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,923. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89.
PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
