Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93,434 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 816,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,923. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

