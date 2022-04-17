Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 521,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,371. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

