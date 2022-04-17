Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,870 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.99.

Shares of ENPH traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

