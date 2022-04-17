Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,922. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.