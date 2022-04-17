Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,477. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.