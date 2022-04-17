Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $9.15 on Friday, hitting $228.23. 1,109,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,514. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

