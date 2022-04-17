Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.08. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

