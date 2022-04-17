Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,475 shares of company stock worth $25,721,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.