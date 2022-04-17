Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

