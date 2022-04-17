Mackay Shields LLC Sells 228 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.22. The company had a trading volume of 258,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,929. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $301.16 and a one year high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

