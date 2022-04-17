Mackay Shields LLC Sells 659 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 424,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

