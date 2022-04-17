Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,436,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $460.56. 1,602,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

