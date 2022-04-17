Marlin (POND) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (POND) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $115.64 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.75 or 0.07500552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,301.45 or 0.99969675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051806 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

