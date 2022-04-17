McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $99.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,066,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

