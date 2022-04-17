MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0000

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $11,828.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

