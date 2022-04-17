Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Brookline Capital Acquisition to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDNA. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$1.38 and a 52-week high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

