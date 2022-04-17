Meme Market Capitalization Reaches $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021298 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.00664609 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

